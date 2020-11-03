Logitech International Sa (LOGI) President & CEO Bracken Darrell Sold $3.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Logitech International Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bracken Darrell (insider trades) sold 41,666 shares of LOGI on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $84.66 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Logitech International SA designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. Logitech International SA has a market cap of $14.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.14 with a P/E ratio of 21.65 and P/S ratio of 3.93. The dividend yield of Logitech International SA stocks is 0.99%. Logitech International SA had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Logitech International SA. .

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has increased by 4.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Head of Global Operations Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of LOGI stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.22% since.

