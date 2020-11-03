Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) EVP & COO Jeff Mcneil Sold $587,327 of Shares

EVP & COO of Enphase Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Mcneil (insider trades) sold 5,932 shares of ENPH on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $99.01 a share. The total sale was $587,327.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of $13.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.75 with a P/E ratio of 81.84 and P/S ratio of 19.68. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Enphase Energy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

