Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Chairman, CEO, President Wayne Kent Taylor Sold $13.9 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: TXRH +1.12%

Chairman, CEO, President of Texas Roadhouse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wayne Kent Taylor (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of TXRH on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $69.63 a share. The total sale was $13.9 million.

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a market cap of $4.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.25 with a P/E ratio of 90.05 and P/S ratio of 1.97. The dividend yield of Texas Roadhouse Inc stocks is 0.92%. Texas Roadhouse Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Texas Roadhouse Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Texas Roadhouse Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO, President Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of TXRH stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $69.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Gregory N Moore sold 1,000 shares of TXRH stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $70.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TXRH, click here

.

