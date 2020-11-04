Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as development and regulatory consultant. Dr. Waymack will strengthen the management team in all activities pertaining to the late stage development of RLF-100(TM), including regulatory activities. He will also be responsible for establishing Relief's new Clinical Advisory Board and recruiting experts to join this body, in close collaboration with Relief's Chief Medical Officer, Gilles Della Corte, M.D.

Dr. Waymack has an extensive track record in the pharmaceutical drug development arena and currently serves as President of Waymack Consulting, which provides expert services to healthcare companies. He was the founder of Kitov Pharmaceuticals and served as its Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as its Chief Medical Officer from the company's founding until his retirement in 2019. During his tenure, Kitov was granted U.S. FDA approval for its NDA for its first drug, Consensi(TM) (amlodipine plus celecoxib), for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritic pain and hypertension. Prior to founding Kitov, Dr. Waymack was a U.S. FDA medical officer, an associate professor of surgery and director of the surgical intensive care unit at the New Jersey School of Medicine and Dentistry. He was also formerly chief of surgical studies at the U.S. Army's Institute for Surgical Research. Dr. Waymack has been granted multiple patents and has authored or co-authored over 100 publications. He currently sits on multiple boards of directors and advisory boards for companies within the pharmaceutical industry. He received his medical degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.



Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "I am thrilled to have Paul join us on our journey to see RLF-100(TM) through clinical development and reach those COVID-19 patients who so desperately need new therapeutic options. His extensive experience in drug development and intimate understanding of the workings of the FDA will be invaluable to Relief."

"Relief's team is in the midst of an exciting time as they work diligently to advance RLF-100(TM)through late stage development at a pace unprecedented in the field. I am delighted to join and support them in the final stages of development for this promising drug candidate and hopefully through regulatory approval," commented J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D., Consultant for Relief.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), synthetic vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), is being investigated, in cooperation with NeuroRx Inc., in two placebo-controlled U.S. Phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. RLF-100(TM) is believed to be the first COVID-19 therapeutic to demonstrate the ability to block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells and monocytes, while also preventing synthesis of cytokines in the lung. Since July 2020, severe COVID-19 patients have been treated with RLF-100(TM) under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization and Expanded Access Protocol authorization for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19. Relief also holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100(TM).

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

