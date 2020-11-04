DaVita Responds to Proposition 23 in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, issued the following statement:

"We are grateful that Californians voted down Proposition 23, a harmful ballot measure that could have jeopardized access to life-sustaining dialysis care for more than 80,000 patients. It's incredibly frustrating that despite not understanding dialysis or our patients, the labor union, SEIU-UHW, continues its attempt to harm patients in the dialysis community. We remain focused on putting our patients' health and safety first and will continue to oppose misguided policy attacks."

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of September 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,809 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 291 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

