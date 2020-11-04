  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Board of Directors of Concentric AB proposes a dividend and that the dividend proposal shall be considered at an Extraordinary General Meeting

November 04, 2020

PR Newswire

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Concentric AB has decided to propose a dividend payment of SEK 3,25 per share for the financial year 2019.

Concentric AB will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 December 2020. Due to the current situation the Extraordinary General Meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation meaning that no meeting with the possibility to attend in person or to be represented by a proxy will take place.

Further details regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting will be provided shortly in a separate notice to the meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Lennart Lindell
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 766 104 004

This press release contains insider information that Concentric AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons, at 08.00 CET on Wednesday 4 November 2020.












