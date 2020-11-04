The Board of Directors of Concentric AB proposes a dividend and that the dividend proposal shall be considered at an Extraordinary General Meeting

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Concentric AB has decided to propose a dividend payment of SEK 3,25 per share for the financial year 2019.

Concentric AB will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 December 2020. Due to the current situation the Extraordinary General Meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation meaning that no meeting with the possibility to attend in person or to be represented by a proxy will take place.

Further details regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting will be provided shortly in a separate notice to the meeting.

This press release contains insider information that Concentric AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons, at 08.00 CET on Wednesday 4 November 2020.

