IRRAS: Q3 Report 2020 - invitation to conference call and audiocast

November 04, 2020 | About: FRA:4Z7 -2.26% OSTO:IRRAS +0.94%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday November 10, at 16.00 CET, IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q3 2020 interim report (which will have been published earlier on the 10th at 08.00 CET). The presentation will be held in English.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 50

Rest of the world: +44 33 33 00 92 70

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/irras-q3-2020

Speakers: CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CCO Will Martin and CFO Sabina Berlin

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA
Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.
CEO
[email protected]

Europa
Sabina Berlin
CFO
+46 73 951 95 02
[email protected]

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on November 4, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/q3-report-2020---invitation-to-conference-call-and-audiocast,c3230792

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irras-q3-report-2020--invitation-to-conference-call-and-audiocast-301166208.html

SOURCE IRRAS


