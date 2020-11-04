  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day, November 25

November 04, 2020 | About: OSTO:ALFA -0.72% OTCPK:ALFVY +0.74%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval invites analysts, professional investors, and media to its Capital Markets Day 2020, which will be a digital event on November 25. It contains four main parts and will start at 14:00 CET and end at approximately 16:00 CET.

  • The event starts with a presentation by Jan Allde, CFO, who will give an update on the overall financial performance of the group and provide guidance on some key performance metrics going forward. He will also give some light to the development in selected customer-end-markets.
  • Tom Erixon, President and CEO will follow and give an overall picture of the Alfa Laval group transformation and growth journey.
  • The presentation by Tom Erixon will create the base for a fireside chat between Tom and Thomas Frostberg, journalist working for Sydsvenska Dagbladet/HD and Dagens Industri.
  • The day will end with an open Q&A session with Tom Erixon and Jan Allde.

How to sign up: register on Alfa Laval's website www.alfalaval.com/investors, latest on November 10. When you have registered you will receive a confirmation by e-mail and approximately one week before the event you will receive your personal link to participate in the Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

For more information:

Johan Lundin
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Assistant Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-capital-markets-day--november-25,c3230910

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-capital-markets-day-november-25-301166218.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)