Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes Sold $901,840 of Shares

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Adobe Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ann Lewnes (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of ADBE on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $450.92 a share. The total sale was $901,840.

Adobe Systems Inc offers a line of software and services for content creation and the measurement of digital advertising and marketing. Its software applications includes Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. Adobe Inc has a market cap of $217.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $454.02 with a P/E ratio of 57.18 and P/S ratio of 17.76. Adobe Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of ADBE stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $480.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of ADBE stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $450.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of ADBE stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $499.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.06% since.

EVP, CHRO, Employee Experience Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of ADBE stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $499. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADBE, click here