The Smart Factory - Robots lend a helping hand: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com





London, November 4, 2020

Robots, once the staple of science fiction films and futuristic novels, are today used in a variety of settings ranging from the workplace to the home. Unsurprisingly, most of them look nothing like the robots depicted in popular culture from the past but the space-age technology they use is truly remarkable. This latest installment in CNH Industrial’s Top Stories series gives an insight into their deployment in the world of manufacturing. The robot revolution is here and is helping to change the face of manufacturing. Read more on how they are helping our workforce at: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/SmartFactory_EN

“Think about all the movements you make when you’re gathering together a list of items from the shelves in a warehouse,” says Peter Ommeslag, Head of Industry 4.0 at CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI), “You reach, you bend, you stretch. If something is just out of reach, you stretch a little bit further.” This is just one example of where a robot, or “cobot” (from the words “collaborative” and “robot”) can make a real difference in the world of manufacturing. By assisting with these type of repetitive, heavy lifting tasks, the employees’ working environment and their overall physical wellbeing are improved.

The article gives a brief overview of the evolution of manufacturing spanning its development from mechanization through water and steam power, to the use of electricity in mass production to the present day and the concept of Industry 4.0 – the digitalization of manufacturing.

We see how CNH Industrial has embraced this new technology, which not only improves the working environment of the Company’s employees, but brings with it a whole host of other benefits, creating efficiencies and introducing new skills. The article is illustrated with practical examples from the world of CNH Industrial referencing several manufacturing facilities and parts depots where the cobots are put through their paces every day of the working week.

Learn more about our cobot colleagues at: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/SmartFactory_EN





CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: [email protected]

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments