Enable Midstream Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) today published its inaugural sustainability report, highlighting the partnership’s dedication to increased transparency and continuous improvement.“I am pleased to share Enable’s inaugural sustainability report,” said Rod Sailor, Enable’s president and CEO. “At Enable, our mission is to partner in the success of our employees, customers, investors and communities. In this report, you’ll find just some of the ways Enable has demonstrated and continues to uphold that partnership commitment while operating in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.”Key highlights from the inaugural report include:– Conservation efforts for vulnerable species– Enable’s award-winning integrated vegetation management program along our rights of ways– A pipeline inspection program that inspected almost twice the miles of pipelines in 2019 as required by current regulations– A series of commitments intended to minimize methane emissions across Enable’s operations– Responsible project development practices, which respect environmentally sensitive and culturally significant areas– More than 22,000 employee volunteer hours, including 15,000 company-paid hours– Community partnerships, including Enable’s Safety Partner Program honoring first responders, a program to build or refurbish community basketball courts and a program to support STEM-focused educational initiatives– A comprehensive contractor safety initiative, which resulted in a reduction of reported contractor incidents from 22 in 2015 to 3 in 2019An electronic version of the report is available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fenablemidstream.com%2Fsustainability[/url]. Enable’s inaugural sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standard.Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50%), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and seven natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fenablemidstream.com[/url].

