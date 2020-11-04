  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

NGM Bio Announces Multiple Aldafermin Presentations at Upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting®, including Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of 24-Week Phase 2 Study (Cohort 4) of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH

November 04, 2020 | About: NGM -1.83%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that multiple aldafermin presentations, including a late-breaking oral presentation and comprehensive data from its 24-week Phase 2 study (Cohort 4) of aldafermin in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be featured at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting®, being held virtually Nov. 13-16, 2020.

Entitled “Aldafermin (NGM282) produces greater anti-fibrotic response in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and advanced fibrosis”, the late-breaking oral presentation (LO3) will be given by Guy W. Neff, MD, MBA, FAASLD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Covenant Research and Clinics, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 5:30 – 5:45 PM ET. The presentation will include detailed findings from the 24-week Phase 2 study in subgroups of patients who had stage 2 (F2) or stage 3 (F3) liver fibrosis at baseline.

In addition, an oral presentation (072) entitled “Final analysis of a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis”, will be given by Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 10:20 – 10:45 AM ET. This presentation will report on comprehensive data from the 24-week Phase 2 study, including new analyses of C4, a marker of bile acid synthesis, as well as serum bile acid changes from the study.

NGM will also have the following aldafermin-related poster presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting:

Poster Presentation (1678)
Abstract title: Lipid Management in a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of aldafermin (NGM282)
Presenting author: Nadege T. Gunn, M.D., Physician Investigator, Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Pinnacle Clinical Research, Austin, Texas
Date and time: Nov. 13, 2020, 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM ET

Poster Presentation (1476)
Abstract title: Aldafermin (NGM282) improves APRI, FIB-4 and other non-invasive measures in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
Presenting author: Manal F. Abdelmalek, MD, MPH, FACG, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University
Date and time: Nov. 13, 2020, 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM ET

All presentations will be available on the NGM Bio website at https://www.ngmbio.com/rd/presentations-and-publications/.

About Aldafermin

Aldafermin (formerly NGM282) is an engineered analog of the human hormone FGF19 that is dosed once daily as a subcutaneous injection and has generated robust preclinical and clinical evidence supporting its ability to reduce liver fat content, improve liver function, reverse fibrosis and resolve NASH by targeting multiple pathogenic pathways of liver disease. NGM has evaluated this wholly-owned therapeutic in over 500 healthy volunteers and patients across multiple liver and metabolic diseases, including more than 200 NASH patients.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Alex Schwartz
[email protected]		Media Contact:
Liz Melone
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODA3OTEzMiMzODA4NTUwIzIwMTczMTA=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)