NGM Bio Announces Multiple Aldafermin Presentations at Upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting®, including Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of 24-Week Phase 2 Study (Cohort 4) of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that multiple aldafermin presentations, including a late-breaking oral presentation and comprehensive data from its 24-week Phase 2 study (Cohort 4) of aldafermin in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be featured at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting®, being held virtually Nov. 13-16, 2020.



Entitled “Aldafermin (NGM282) produces greater anti-fibrotic response in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and advanced fibrosis”, the late-breaking oral presentation (LO3) will be given by Guy W. Neff, MD, MBA, FAASLD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Covenant Research and Clinics, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 5:30 – 5:45 PM ET. The presentation will include detailed findings from the 24-week Phase 2 study in subgroups of patients who had stage 2 (F2) or stage 3 (F3) liver fibrosis at baseline.

In addition, an oral presentation (072) entitled “Final analysis of a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis”, will be given by Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 10:20 – 10:45 AM ET. This presentation will report on comprehensive data from the 24-week Phase 2 study, including new analyses of C4, a marker of bile acid synthesis, as well as serum bile acid changes from the study.

NGM will also have the following aldafermin-related poster presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting:

Poster Presentation (1678)

Abstract title: Lipid Management in a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of aldafermin (NGM282)

Presenting author: Nadege T. Gunn, M.D., Physician Investigator, Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Pinnacle Clinical Research, Austin, Texas

Date and time: Nov. 13, 2020, 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM ET

Poster Presentation (1476)

Abstract title: Aldafermin (NGM282) improves APRI, FIB-4 and other non-invasive measures in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Presenting author: Manal F. Abdelmalek, MD, MPH, FACG, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University

Date and time: Nov. 13, 2020, 6:00 AM – 11:55 PM ET

All presentations will be available on the NGM Bio website at https://www.ngmbio.com/rd/presentations-and-publications/.

About Aldafermin

Aldafermin (formerly NGM282) is an engineered analog of the human hormone FGF19 that is dosed once daily as a subcutaneous injection and has generated robust preclinical and clinical evidence supporting its ability to reduce liver fat content, improve liver function, reverse fibrosis and resolve NASH by targeting multiple pathogenic pathways of liver disease. NGM has evaluated this wholly-owned therapeutic in over 500 healthy volunteers and patients across multiple liver and metabolic diseases, including more than 200 NASH patients.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.