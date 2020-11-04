Juniper Networks Announces Date for Global Partner Summit and Bold Vision for 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced dates for its 2020 virtual Partner Summit. The Summit will be held November 17 and 18, 2020 for the Americas and Europe, followed by a virtual event in Asia on December 1, 2020.



This year’s Partner Summit, themed A Time to Be Bold, is anticipated to draw more than 2,000 participants worldwide. Juniper is expected to share its 2021 vision for partners, investments in the Channel organization and Juniper’s latest transformative technologies.

The event host for North America, Kyle Brown, will make his Summit debut, having joined Juniper in September 2020 to lead the North America channel sales team. Hosting the virtual Partner Summit for Europe will be Sander Groot, Head of EMEA and LATAM Channels at Juniper, and for Asia, Maytry Thianesysavanh, Director of Partner Sales at Juniper Networks.

In addition, partners can expect to hear from Juniper CEO, Rami Rahim, Global Channels & Virtual Sales VP, Gordon Mackintosh and EVP & CPO, Manoj Leelanivas.

Gordon Mackintosh, Global Channels & Virtual Sales VP, had this to say about the upcoming event, “on the heels of our Partner Advisory Council meetings, we’ve seen a strong alignment with our partners’ expectations and our plans heading into 2021. We are extremely confident in how we will deliver profitability together, with bold new programs and transformational technologies.”

Partners should contact Juniper-Partner-Summit-2020 to request an invitation to the event.

About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

