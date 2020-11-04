Myriad Genetics to Announce Quarterly Financial Results on November 9, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the period ending September 30, 2020 with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, November 9, 2020. During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the quarter.



The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-760-5095. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2937. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21970797. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

