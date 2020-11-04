  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Samsung Biologics' Virtual Exhibition Hall earns top industry award for digital creativity and innovation

November 04, 2020 | About: XKRX:207940 +0.14%

PR Newswire

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2020

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics' Virtual Exhibition Hall was recently recognized for its highly interactive digital capabilities and virtual reality (VR) technology to connect with clients around the world. The company's experiential platform won the Best Digital Campaign award for its ingenuity and creativity in the biopharma space during Digital Pharma Innovation Week.

Samsung Biologics launched the campaign back in June during BIO Digital 2020 week as global travel restrictions and major industry conferences shifted virtually after the widespread increase of COVID-19 cases. Blending realistic details from the company's existing VIP exhibition room, physical facilities, and traditional conference booths, the advanced technology solution allows users to explore its CMO, CDO, and CRO services from any device, anywhere in the world, 24x7.

"We're proud of the Virtual Exhibition Hall as it showcases not only our capabilities as a partner to our clients but also the innovation and speed that people expect from the Samsung brand," said James Choi, Senior Vice Present of Global Information & Marketing at Samsung Biologics. "And in line with the Samsung Biologics' innovative DNA, we are continuing to adapt and improve our digital capabilities to be the best in the market."

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung Biologics introduced new technologies into its business practices as part of its long-term strategy to expand its business base and portfolio and connect with global clients and shareholders more digitally. Integrated systems, virtual tours, and expanded webinars were just a few of the digital business initiatives taken to adapt flexibly in the new COVID-era.

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards celebrates pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns across a wide range of media. Samsung Biologics was also a finalist in the Public Relations Campaign and Website for Consumer categories. The Virtual Exhibition Hall will remain open to the public throughout the year.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Media Contact:
Claire Kim
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-virtual-exhibition-hall-earns-top-industry-award-for-digital-creativity-and-innovation-301166240.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics


