Irish High Court Rules Perrigo's Legitimate Expectations Not Violated; Company Remains Committed To Vigorously Challenging The Notice Of Amended Assesment

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) today announced that the Irish High Court, which is a court of first instance, ruled that the issuance of the Notice of Amended Assessment by Irish Revenue in November 2018 did not violate the Company's legitimate expectations. No payment is required as a result of this ruling.

Because the Irish High Court did not quash the Notice of Amended Assessment, absent a Perrigo appeal, the Notice of Amended Assessment will be examined on its merits by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission in a separate challenge brought by Perrigo in December 2018. Perrigo's case before the Irish Tax Appeals Commission, including any payment, has been stayed pending resolution of the judicial review proceedings, including any appeal.

Perrigo will now assess whether to pursue an appeal of the judicial review decision to the Irish Court of Appeal or proceed to the Tax Appeals Commission where it will challenge the assessment on its merits. As previously announced, Perrigo believes that the Notice of Amended Assessment is without merit and incorrect as a matter of law. Perrigo remains confident in its underlying case on the merits of the assessment, which remains pending before the Irish Tax Appeals Commission.

Perrigo President and CEO Murray S. Kessler commented, "We continue to feel strongly that Elan Pharma, predecessor to Perrigo, had a legitimate expectation that Irish Revenue would not retrospectively, uniquely and without warning, recharacterize Perrigo's trade and issue an assessment in this manner. While we are disappointed the Judge did not see it this way, this judicial challenge and decision related to the process of whether Irish Revenue should have been allowed to issue the tax assessment; it did not address the merits of the case. It was one pathway available to the Company to obtain relief. Perrigo will now either appeal the decision or move on to challenge the merits of the assessment before the Tax Appeals Commission, where we strongly believe the Company will ultimately prevail on the merits. Perrigo will continue to vigorously defend its position on behalf of shareholders and the Company remains focused on its consumer self-care transformation."

