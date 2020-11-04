B. Riley Advisory Services Opens Office in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Advisory Services, a specialty financial advisory services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced the opening of an office in Mexico. B. Riley Advisory Services de Mexico. S. de R.L. ("B. Riley Advisory Services de Mexico") will be led by Gaston Mauvezin, a seasoned executive with 20+ years of leadership experience at firms in the Automotive, Financial Services, Real Estate, Agribusiness, Industrial and Consumer markets in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Having already built a significant international advisory network through a partnership with BTG Global Advisory ("BTG GA"), B. Riley Advisory Services' expansion into Mexico will be a valuable resource to both global companies and U.S. businesses with dealings in Mexico, in addition to domestic-based opportunities. B. Riley Advisory Services partnered with fellow BTG Global Advisory member TCP Partners to open this new office. B. Riley Advisory Services de Mexico will work closely with the U.S. team to provide advisory-related services in restructuring, M&A, crisis management, corporate finance, due diligence and valuation issues.

"Mexico is currently one of the U.S.'s largest trading partners and we see a tremendous need for advisory services that we offer in the country," said Ian Ratner, co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services. "As our international alliances have grown, our partners in Brazil, TCP Partners, and us decided to open this office to fill this geographic gap. We see considerable opportunity to serve U.S. companies and U.S. lawyers with situations in Mexico – and our growing Automotive Restructuring practice will also be key in this country. Gaston Mauvezin's extensive experience in operational and financial restructuring and turnarounds make him the ideal candidate to lead B. Riley Advisory Services de Mexico."

"I am privileged to lead the incursion of a firm with the caliber and trajectory of B. Riley Financial into Mexico," said Gaston Mauvezin. "I am convinced that the broadness of our service offering and our deep expertise spanning a wide range of industries uniquely positions us to offer both specific and integral solutions in complex restructuring and reorganization processes. Through our expert local team and by leveraging our affiliation with BTG GA, we offer unparalleled global capabilities for our clients to succeed."

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services works with lenders, law firms, private equity sponsors and companies of all types. Our Advisory Services are a unique mix of Valuation and Appraisal Services including asset-based lending (ABL) Valuations, Restructuring and Turnaround Management, Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support and Transaction Support Services including Due Diligence and Quality of Earnings Reviews. B. Riley Advisory Services is the trade name for GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC, Great American Group Advisory & Valuation Services, LLC, Great American Group Machinery & Equipment, LLC, and Great American Group Intellectual Property, LLC. For more information, please visit https://brileyfin.com/capabilities/advisory-services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts





Investor Relations Media Relations Brad Edwards Scott Cianciulli [email protected] [email protected] (818) 746-9310 (212) 739-6753

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-advisory-services-opens-office-in-mexico-301163777.html

SOURCE B. Riley Advisory Services