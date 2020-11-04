  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Baird 2020 Global Transportation Industrial Conference

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:UNP +3.43%

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference at 9:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Interested investors may view the presentation and listen to a live webcast through our website at www.up.com/investor.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter on Union Pacific's Investors website.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation


