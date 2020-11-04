  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CalAmp to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:CAMP +7.9%

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on November 17, 2020.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a conference call with management should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or CalAmp's investor relations team.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® and Bus Guardian are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Corp. Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-to-participate-in-the-craig-hallum-alpha-select-conference-on-november-17-2020-301166142.html

SOURCE CalAmp


Comments

