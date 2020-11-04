  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Correction notice of press release - Q3 2020 Interim Report - ZUBSOLV® guiding 2020

November 04, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ORXOY +0% OSTO:ORX +0.71% FRA:C5G -0.11%

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) In connection with the publication of the Interim Report for Q3 2020, an updated guiding was shared for the full year 2020. For ZUBSOLV®, net sales for Q4 2020 are expected to improve compared to Q3 2020, and net sales for 2020 will decline compared to 2019. Net sales and OPEX guiding are based on the exchange rate as of September 30, 2020. This information replaces corresponding information in the Interim Report published today at 8.00 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00

E-mail: [email protected]

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: [email protected]

About Orexo

Develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844,8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 am CET on November 4, 2020.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/correction-notice-of-press-release---q3-2020-interim-report---zubsolv--guiding-2020,c3231105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3231105/1330416.pdf

Correction notice of press release '€" Q3 2020 Interim Report '€" ZUBSOLV® guiding 2020

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-notice-of-press-release--q3-2020-interim-report--zubsolv-guiding-2020-301166246.html

SOURCE Orexo


