Haemonetics 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:HAE +0.49%

Financial release accessible online

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2021, which ended September 26, 2020, are available on its Investor Relations website.

In addition, the Company is also posting the earnings release and results tables that will be referenced on its webcast.

Direct link to Earnings Release 2Q FY 21:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/d1a82d47-6697-4dab-ab92-d752fb87aa36

Direct link to Results Tables 2Q FY 21 for reference on webcast conference call: https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/69c24b35-7dfa-4bbb-a0fd-db0a52045192

The Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8 a.m. EST November 4, 2020. The call can be accessed with the following information:

  • U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
  • Conference ID required for access: 3899118
  • A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.
  • Direct link to conference call webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ge7vnpw8

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our website at http://www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-2nd-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301166087.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


