InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on November 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX: IN) (OTCQX: IMLFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending September 30, 2020 (1Q21), on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time, 12:30 PM Eastern Time Local - Toronto (+1) 416-764-8609 Local - Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7417 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888-390-0605 Conference ID: 63132506 Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1398199&tp_key=22aaf86755

Replays, Available Through November 13, 2020

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 North America (Toll Free): (+1) 888-390-0541 Playback Passcode: 132506 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be available on the morning of November 6th at www.inmedpharma.com and at www.sedar.com.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: reporting financial results on November 6, 2020; leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"); developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

