Huami Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 23, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:HMI), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, November 23, 2020 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 23, 2020). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 30, 2020 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

10149826

About Huami Corporation

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 26% of global category shipments[1]. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, California.

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

