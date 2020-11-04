  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Huami Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 23, 2020

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:HMI +1.1%

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. EST on November 23, 2020

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:HMI), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, November 23, 2020 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 23, 2020). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):


+1-888-346-8982

International:


+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):


400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):


800-905-945

Hong Kong:


+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 30, 2020 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):


+1-877-344-7529

International:


+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:


10149826

About Huami Corporation

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 26% of global category shipments[1]. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, California.

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Brad Samson
Tel: +1 714-955-3951
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-corporation-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-23-2020-301166234.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)