  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SKF Capital Markets Day 2020: delivering on our transformation

November 04, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKFRY +4.67%

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's virtual Capital Markets Day on 4 November will focus on the transformation of the Group into an even stronger SKF. This includes transformation of SKF's manufacturing footprint, operational improvements, new business models and technology investments. The Group is also presenting updated long-term targets.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "During the last few years we have been going through a transformation. Whilst we are far from done, we have made significant progress, not least during the past year. It is now time to take the next steps of our transformation journey."

At today's Capital Markets Day, the following main highlights and updates will be presented:

  • Continued transformation of manufacturing, including:
    • Increased localization rates: from 50% to 60% in Americas and from 60% to 70% in Asia
    • Continued consolidation of factories, in line with the current rate of 4-5 announced factory closures per year
    • Realized annualized benefits exceeding SEK 5 billion by 2025
  • Successful development of SKF's fee-based business
    • Investments in AI and RecondOil supporting the fee-based customer offer
    • Fee- and performance-based contracts now total approximately SEK 1 billion on an annual basis
  • SKF's updated long-term targets:
    • Operating margin*: 14%
    • Revenue growth**: 5%
    • Net debt***/equity: <40%
    • ROCE*: 16%
    • Dividend payout ratio: 50%
    • Carbon Neutral by 2030
      * Adjusted for items affecting comparability
      ** Including acquisitions, adjusted for divestments
      *** Excluding pension liabilities

to get the chance to explain our ongoing transformation into an even stronger SKF. Our updated targets reflect that we are in the middle of a transformation journey. We are pleased with the progress made in several areas, at the same time as we know we can improve even further.

We have communicated a clear strategy and plan, and the next steps will be about implementation, thereby delivering on our financial and environmental ambitions."

To participate in SKF's Capital Markets Day 2020, starting at 13:00 (CET), please register and log in at: https://skf.6connex.com/event/4/login.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-capital-markets-day-2020--delivering-on-our-transformation,c3231089

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-capital-markets-day-2020-delivering-on-our-transformation-301166288.html

SOURCE SKF


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)