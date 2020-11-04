Maxim Integrated's Automotive Sequential LED Lighting IC Cuts Size in Half and Reduces Cost by 25 Percent

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAX25605 sequential LED controller from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) allows easy and cost-effective addition of automotive sequential LED lighting features. It saves development time and reduces design complexity by eliminating the need for a microcontroller or software. In addition, the MAX25605 reduces design space by up to 50 percent and slashes bill-of-materials (BOM) costs by up to 25 percent compared to the closest competing solution.

For details about Maxim Integrated's automotive LED lighting solutions, visit http://bit.ly/Maxim_Auto_LED

To order MAX25605 or learn more, visit http://bit.ly/MAX25605_Product

For a hi-res image, visit http://bit.ly/MAX25605_Image

Sequential LED lighting features used to be exclusive to high-end vehicle model segments due to complexity in design and cost constraints. The MAX25605 now simplifies designs, allowing more mid-range and economy models to adopt their own animation signatures. It controls LED current up to 750mA versus 100mA for competing solutions, thus providing more flexibility in the lighting design. The MAX25605 integrates six switches, manages up to three LEDs per switch and can be daisy-chained up to 16 devices without the need for a microcontroller or software. With this comprehensive solution, designers can accurately program sequence timing, direction and linear or log dimming, while also easily detecting fault conditions. This component reduction cuts BOM costs and saves time and effort by eliminating the need for software.

Key Advantages

Reduces Design Space : Space savings up to 50 percent and high integration simplifies design

: Space savings up to 50 percent and high integration simplifies design Lower Cost : Reduces component count to save BOM costs up to 25 percent

: Reduces component count to save BOM costs up to 25 percent Saves Time: Eliminates need for a microcontroller or software which cuts design complexity and improves time to market

Commentary

"LED exterior lighting has long been the province of premium brands and models," said Edward A. Sanchez , senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "OEMs know creative use of LED exterior lighting on cars instantly conveys technical sophistication and aspirational style. Sequenced LEDs represent the next evolution in vehicle styling, creating a unique and appealing visual feature that also has compelling safety and functionality benefits."

, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "OEMs know creative use of LED exterior lighting on cars instantly conveys technical sophistication and aspirational style. Sequenced LEDs represent the next evolution in vehicle styling, creating a unique and appealing visual feature that also has compelling safety and functionality benefits." "Integration makes the MAX25605 the most compressive sequential turn signal solution in the market," said Yin Wu , senior business manager, Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "In addition, hardware programming simplifies development efforts while managing up to 750mA of LED current allows for much more flexibility to meet lumen requirements."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX25605 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $2.19 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX25605EVIT#evaluation kit is available for $100

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrateds-automotive-sequential-led-lighting-ic-cuts-size-in-half-and-reduces-cost-by-25-percent-301166022.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.