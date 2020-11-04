  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:SBGI +2.83%

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

SBG logo

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-declares-0-20-per-share-quarterly-cash-dividend-301166150.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


