Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. stocks were in the green on Wednesday, with Donald Trump and Joe Biden head to head in the presidential election. The Dow gained 1.06% to 27,771, the S&P 500 index jumped 1.76% to 3,427 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.90% to 11,482.

Gainers

PVH (NYSE:PVH) +5.7%

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) +4.6%

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) +2.7%

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) +2%

Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) +1.5%

Losers

The Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) -12.2%

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) -4.7%

National Oilwell (NYSE:NOV) -0.4%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.01%, France's CAC 40 inched up 1.32%, Germany's Dax increased 0.95% and Spain's Ibex 35 lost 0.36%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.72%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.88%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.21% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.19%.

National Research releases earnings report

Shares of National Research Corp. (NASDAQ:NRC) gained 3.5% on Wednesday morning after the company announced financial results for the third quarter. It posted earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $33.48 million, which grew 3.1% year over year.

Consolidated operating income was $12 million, or 36% of revenue, higher than $10.2 million, or 31% of revenue, for the prior-year quarter. Total operating expenses were $22 million, down 1%.

Moreover, direct expenses rose to $12.2 million as a result of increases in fixed expenses partially offset by lower variable expenses. However, direct expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 36% from 37% in third-quarter 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were 24% of revenue, compared to 27% in the year-ago quarter. They decreased to $8 million from $8.7 million for the same period in 2019, principally due to lower travel and meals costs.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

