Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Monro Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Aflac Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Monro Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Aflac Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSCK, MCD, TMO,

BSCK, MCD, TMO, Added Positions: AGG, SCHO, STIP, IEFA, VTV, VGSH, VB, VO, VTIP, IWD, IWR, BSV, IWM, SDY, GOOGL, GLD, FB,

AGG, SCHO, STIP, IEFA, VTV, VGSH, VB, VO, VTIP, IWD, IWR, BSV, IWM, SDY, GOOGL, GLD, FB, Reduced Positions: VTI, VUG, IWF, VEU, ACWX, IVV, KO, IEMG, AMZN, XLK, SPY, MSFT, XLV, GOOG, DIS, UNP, HD,

VTI, VUG, IWF, VEU, ACWX, IVV, KO, IEMG, AMZN, XLK, SPY, MSFT, XLV, GOOG, DIS, UNP, HD, Sold Out: MNRO, AFL, VZ, CSX, MO,

For the details of Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+%26+howard+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 194,585 shares, 19.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 122,188 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 224,016 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 91,410 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 201,226 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,323 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $491.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 465 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,340 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $40.3 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.21%. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC still held 14,668 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 40.59%. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC still held 9,752 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,855 shares as of .

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 30.46%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,018 shares as of .