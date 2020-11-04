Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, Heico Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Okta Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Heico Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HEI.A, ISRG, IVV,

HEI.A, ISRG, IVV, Added Positions: MBB, JKHY, SCHW, VTEB, SUB, HYLB, V, HDB, NEAR, FAST, BX, AAPL,

MBB, JKHY, SCHW, VTEB, SUB, HYLB, V, HDB, NEAR, FAST, BX, AAPL, Reduced Positions: TTD, OKTA, NKE, AMZN, ECL, ASML, DHR, ANSS, FSV, CDW, COST, INTU, AGG,

TTD, OKTA, NKE, AMZN, ECL, ASML, DHR, ANSS, FSV, CDW, COST, INTU, AGG, Sold Out: IGSB, EPD,

For the details of JACOBSON & SCHMITT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobson+%26+schmitt+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 160,238 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.37% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 29,530 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,639 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% FirstService Corp (FSV) - 108,991 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Nike Inc (NKE) - 101,147 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 63,745 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $682.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 307 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 597 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 50.37%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 160,238 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $156.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,043 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 247,912 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 277.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,907 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,845 shares as of .

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $208.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc still held 14,233 shares as of .