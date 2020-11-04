  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sageworth Trust Co Buys JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells ALPS ETF TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories

November 04, 2020 | About: AMJ -0.35% PNC -3.97% KO +1.4% PG +0.79% PEP +2.92% MTB -7.18% ACWV +1.24% VTV +1.5% BRK.A +0.6% VBR -0.23% PGX +1.06% KEY -6.03% A +2.46%

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Sageworth Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ALPS ETF TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TCG BDC Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Sageworth Trust Co owns 176 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sageworth Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageworth+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sageworth Trust Co
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,320,562 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 2,054,110 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 928,901 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 307,212 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 702,283 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
New Purchase: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 71,875 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,316 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $310659.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,365 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PGX)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of .

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Added: JPMORGAN CHASE &CO (AMJ)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO by 618.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,731,102 shares as of .

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 1722.52%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 343.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1875.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 395 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 3788.89%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,053 shares as of .

Sold Out: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in TCG BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.77.

Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.

Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Reduced: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 63.35%. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 433,660 shares as of .



