Sageworth Trust Co Buys JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells ALPS ETF TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Sageworth Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMORGAN CHASE &CO, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ALPS ETF TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TCG BDC Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Sageworth Trust Co owns 176 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACWV, VTV, BRK.A, VBR, FOXA, VUG, VBK, PGX, MDY, IEFA, CARR, CNP, NWSA, PSX, LYB, SO, MLM, KEY, SJM, LUMN,
- Added Positions: AMJ, BRK.B, PNC, KO, MTB, PEP, PG, TJX, MDT, MRK, MSFT, OXY, QCOM, HD, TGT, RTX, VZ, V, GLD, IEMG, IWM, CVX, AMT, AMGN, IVZ, BP, BAC, CSX, CVS, CAT, JNJ, CME, C, COP, EL, XOM, GIS, GOOGL, T,
- Reduced Positions: AMLP, VXUS, ACWI, ABBV, ABT, SPY, VT, VTI, VNQ, DIA, QQQ, PFF, ACWX, AAPL, TXN, STBA, SBUX, CTVA, DOW, FTV, GOOG, IJH, FB, XYL, IVW, MA, VB, VIG, WFC, LLY, AMZN, AEP, ADP, BDX, BMY, COG, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, COST, DHR, WMT, FDX, HON, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, MCD, MET, NKE, NOC, PFE, CRM,
- Sold Out: CGBD, SLV, FCNCA, SDY, MMM, CB, AES, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AB, ALL, MO, AEE, AXP, AIG, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, AON, ADM, ADSK, BK, BAX, BIIB, BKH, BLK, BA, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, CF, CMS, CAH, CNC, SCHW, CLX, CTSH, CMA, ED, STZ, GLW, CR, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DE, DVN, D, DUK, SSP, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, EE, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EXPE, EXR, NEE, M, FE, FISV, FMX, F, BEN, FULT, TGNA, GPS, GPC, GILD, HRB, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, HPQ, HFC, HUM, HBAN, ING, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, IPG, KAMN, KSU, K, KMB, KSS, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LOW, MRO, MMC, MAS, MCK, MCHP, MHK, NRG, NFLX, NEM, NBL, NTRS, ORLY, OKE, ORCL, LIN, PGR, PRU, DGX, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SEE, SRE, SPG, TRV, SWK, SYK, TXT, TMO, TOT, UAL, USB, UPS, UNH, UHS, UNM, VAR, VTR, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, DIS, WM, WHR, WMB, WEC, YUM, ZION, EBAY, BF.A, L, HBI, LDOS, FTI, PM, FTNT, NLSN, HCA, HII, MOS, MPC, CPRI, NOW, FANG, ZTS, SAIC, ALLE, CDK, ENR, BLD, PYPL, HPE, NGVT, YUMC, HWM, IR, PRSP, AMCR, ARNC, VYM,
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,320,562 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 2,054,110 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 928,901 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 307,212 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 702,283 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 71,875 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,316 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $310659.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,365 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PGX)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of .New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .Added: JPMORGAN CHASE &CO (AMJ)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in JPMORGAN CHASE &CO by 618.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,731,102 shares as of .Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 1722.52%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,504 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 343.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1875.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 395 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 3788.89%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of .Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,053 shares as of .Sold Out: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in TCG BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.77.Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Reduced: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 63.35%. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 433,660 shares as of .
