  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

United Fire Group Inc Buys International Business Machines Corp, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boeing Co

November 04, 2020 | About: IBM -0.93% BA +0.53% QCRH -3.97% AGYS +0.18% THS -1.13% ASIX -1.6% FTRCQ +4.24%

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company United Fire Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boeing Co, QCR Holdings Inc, Agilysys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, United Fire Group Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+fire+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC
  1. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 518,675 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 150,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23%
  3. Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 157,018 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.39%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 200,523 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.49.

Sold Out: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Agilysys Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56.

Sold Out: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Frontier Communications Corp (FTRCQ)

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED FIRE GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED FIRE GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED FIRE GROUP INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)