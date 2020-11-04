United Fire Group Inc Buys International Business Machines Corp, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boeing Co

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company United Fire Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Boeing Co, QCR Holdings Inc, Agilysys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, United Fire Group Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 518,675 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 150,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23% Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 157,018 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.39% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 200,523 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.

United Fire Group Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.49.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Agilysys Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

United Fire Group Inc sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.14.