Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Prologis Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Union Pacific Corp, ONEOK Inc

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Reaves W H & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Xcel Energy Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Union Pacific Corp, ONEOK Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reaves W H & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,063,544 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14% CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,788,687 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 756,226 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,194,428 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Eversource Energy (ES) - 1,306,050 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95. The stock is now traded at around $320.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 152,400 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,500 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 141,330 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,260 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,947 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 518.14%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 623,793 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $72.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,400,480 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $122.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 763,091 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 671,168 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 48.06%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $291.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 193,420 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 377,723 shares as of .

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21.