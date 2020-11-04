Lincoln Capital Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Emerson Electric Co, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Oracle Corp

Investment company Lincoln Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Emerson Electric Co, Tesla Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Oracle Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lincoln Capital Corp owns 53 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLH, EMR, TSLA, COST, DIS, NEE, BACPL.PFD, CMG, VYGR,

TLH, EMR, TSLA, COST, DIS, NEE, BACPL.PFD, CMG, VYGR, Added Positions: IEFA, GSLC, AMZN, CFG, UNH, JNJ, ACRX, FB, AKBA,

IEFA, GSLC, AMZN, CFG, UNH, JNJ, ACRX, FB, AKBA, Reduced Positions: SCHP, VLUE, SCHO, QUAL, AAPL, MSFT, MDT, SCHM, AMGN, VZ, SCHB, MDLZ, NOBL, BX, CSCO,

SCHP, VLUE, SCHO, QUAL, AAPL, MSFT, MDT, SCHM, AMGN, VZ, SCHB, MDLZ, NOBL, BX, CSCO, Sold Out: ORCL, T, GE,

GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 240,851 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,227 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,356 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 83,803 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 109,125 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 13,247 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 24,714 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 666 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1464.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 144 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 717.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 68,925 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $2.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,162 shares as of .

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.