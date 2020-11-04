Smh Capital Advisors Inc Buys STORE Capital Corp, The RMR Group Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Smh Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys STORE Capital Corp, The RMR Group Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, PDL BioPharma Inc, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smh Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Smh Capital Advisors Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STOR, RMR, SPG, CLNC,

STOR, RMR, SPG, CLNC, Added Positions: PDLI, EFA, IRM,

PDLI, EFA, IRM, Reduced Positions: IBM, VWO, KHC, SCU, BTZ, HYT, AWF, TEI, NAD,

IBM, VWO, KHC, SCU, BTZ, HYT, AWF, TEI, NAD, Sold Out: SPY, CVX,

For the details of SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smh+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) - 159,341 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 40,936 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) - 35,575 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 15,031 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. New Position PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) - 162,336 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.91%

Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 15,031 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in The RMR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 9,959 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $64.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 3,953 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.5 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.03. The stock is now traded at around $5.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 38,951 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc by 108.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 162,336 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $63.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of .

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.