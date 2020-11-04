Family Firm, Inc. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, ISHARES INC

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Family Firm, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, ISHARES INC, Cigna Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Firm, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Family Firm, Inc. owns 139 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLTW, BOND, FDX, MCD, YUM, V, IYH, VXUS,

WLTW, BOND, FDX, MCD, YUM, V, IYH, VXUS, Added Positions: BND, ICF, GIM, TOTL, TIP, IFGL, VBR, VNQ, MMM, VDE, IXC, SHY, IBB, SCHB, STIP, IYG, IDU, BAC, XLE, SCHA, IWC, IBM, COST, PICK, IXJ, ISHG, IAT, EFV, VT, IYE, JQC, VNO, XLI,

BND, ICF, GIM, TOTL, TIP, IFGL, VBR, VNQ, MMM, VDE, IXC, SHY, IBB, SCHB, STIP, IYG, IDU, BAC, XLE, SCHA, IWC, IBM, COST, PICK, IXJ, ISHG, IAT, EFV, VT, IYE, JQC, VNO, XLI, Reduced Positions: IWV, IWB, RING, IGE, IVW, IJS, IEV, FAX, IJH, EWU, ITB, BHK, FFC, MSFT, IJT, IWM, EWJ, EMF, IGOV, VSS, EWC, PEP, IJR, IUSG, MRK, LOW, IYZ, JPM, HD, BA, ACN, IXP, ILF, IYM, SCZ, SUB, VBK, VWO, XLF, IJJ, ABT, AMZN, BRK.B, CSCO, D, INTU, JNJ, LRCX, MAR, NVDA, SBUX, UNP, DIS, ABBV, EEM, IEZ, IJK, NEOG, SCHF, GE, XLK, XME,

IWV, IWB, RING, IGE, IVW, IJS, IEV, FAX, IJH, EWU, ITB, BHK, FFC, MSFT, IJT, IWM, EWJ, EMF, IGOV, VSS, EWC, PEP, IJR, IUSG, MRK, LOW, IYZ, JPM, HD, BA, ACN, IXP, ILF, IYM, SCZ, SUB, VBK, VWO, XLF, IJJ, ABT, AMZN, BRK.B, CSCO, D, INTU, JNJ, LRCX, MAR, NVDA, SBUX, UNP, DIS, ABBV, EEM, IEZ, IJK, NEOG, SCHF, GE, XLK, XME, Sold Out: EPP, CI, ADP, CVX, COP, RTX,

ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 229,404 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 238,918 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 510,029 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 31,095 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 92,812 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,598 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $274.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 958 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $188.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9. The stock is now traded at around $103.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,174 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,794 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,817 shares as of .

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.