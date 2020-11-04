  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CVS Health Corp

November 04, 2020 | About: ABBV +8.91% RTX +1.91% V +3.85% INTU +6.79% BBY +0.79% SPYG +3.86% QQQE +3.96% TSLX +0.47% CTXS +1.34% CPRT +3.7% VBK +2.78% A +2.46%

Investment company Wambolt & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Copart Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wambolt & Associates, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 34,540 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,473 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,808 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07%
  4. DIREXION SH ETF TR (QQQE) - 40,125 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 23,399 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (QQQE)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 40,125 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 49,834 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of .

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $188.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,516 shares as of .

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $324.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,073 shares as of .

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $118.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,712 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (1T6)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.



