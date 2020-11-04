Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CVS Health Corp

Investment company Wambolt & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Copart Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQE, TSLX, CTXS, CPRT, VBK, ABT, CME, WELL, CTAS, DHR, SHYG,

QQQE, TSLX, CTXS, CPRT, VBK, ABT, CME, WELL, CTAS, DHR, SHYG, Added Positions: ABBV, RTX, BBY, V, INTU, SPYG, PFE, BKLN, MET, COP, IGIB, WMT, DG, ULTA, VZ, JNJ, JPM, TOT, UNH, MSFT, EFG, PEP, PG, T, TXN, DUK, VOE, NVS, FLT, HACK, DEO, GLW, TSM, MA, UL, PLD, BLK, ACN, MTN, TM, XEL, SLF, XLY, SAP, MDT, MKL, LNC, GS, STZ, BR, BCE, VOOG, QQQ,

ABBV, RTX, BBY, V, INTU, SPYG, PFE, BKLN, MET, COP, IGIB, WMT, DG, ULTA, VZ, JNJ, JPM, TOT, UNH, MSFT, EFG, PEP, PG, T, TXN, DUK, VOE, NVS, FLT, HACK, DEO, GLW, TSM, MA, UL, PLD, BLK, ACN, MTN, TM, XEL, SLF, XLY, SAP, MDT, MKL, LNC, GS, STZ, BR, BCE, VOOG, QQQ, Reduced Positions: UPS, SPY, AAPL, OKE, EQR, AMLP, MAIN, ICF, RSP, EFV, DVY, KO, HDV, GBDC, DCP, ARCC, VYM, IVV, CWI, FCPT, RPG, AVB, VTR, VNQ, LYB, PFLT, MMP, NMFC, SLRC, PAYX, AINV, SLYV, VB, DON, WPC, IBM, EPD, FDUS, SPLV, IDV, ADP, HON, GLAD, UNP, RY, TMO, FB, LUV, D, MCD, PGX, ISRG, CQP, DWX, AMZN, SHW, SLYG, VO, PYPL, EMR, DLR, BKNG, LOW, BAC, VOOV, DRE, CB, DIS, SPYV, PM, FISV, APO, NEE, FBHS, NGG, CSCO, ADBE, XLU, MO, MRK,

UPS, SPY, AAPL, OKE, EQR, AMLP, MAIN, ICF, RSP, EFV, DVY, KO, HDV, GBDC, DCP, ARCC, VYM, IVV, CWI, FCPT, RPG, AVB, VTR, VNQ, LYB, PFLT, MMP, NMFC, SLRC, PAYX, AINV, SLYV, VB, DON, WPC, IBM, EPD, FDUS, SPLV, IDV, ADP, HON, GLAD, UNP, RY, TMO, FB, LUV, D, MCD, PGX, ISRG, CQP, DWX, AMZN, SHW, SLYG, VO, PYPL, EMR, DLR, BKNG, LOW, BAC, VOOV, DRE, CB, DIS, SPYV, PM, FISV, APO, NEE, FBHS, NGG, CSCO, ADBE, XLU, MO, MRK, Sold Out: 1T6, CVS, PSX, EFA, XOM, VEU, QSR, SPYD, MPLX, ETRN,

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 34,540 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,473 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,808 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% DIREXION SH ETF TR (QQQE) - 40,125 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. New Position INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 23,399 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 40,125 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 49,834 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $188.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,516 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $324.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,073 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $118.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,712 shares as of .

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.