Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd Buys Huazhu Group, NetEase Inc, United States Oil Fund, Sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Vipshop Holdings

Investment company Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Huazhu Group, NetEase Inc, United States Oil Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Bilibili Inc, sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Vipshop Holdings, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, UNTD STS 12 MONTH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd owns 523 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USO, NVDA, BGNE, NIO, DE, FDX, FCX, DIA, QQQ, BRK.B, DKS, EL, SYY, WMT, TRUP, ROKU, SAIL, SPOT, INSP, DELL, PINS, KC, APD, APH, AN, GOLD, SAM, BF.B, VIAC, CHRW, CAT, CE, CHD, DVA, EXPD, IRET, KBH, LB, CLI, MTD, MHK, NUE, PEGA, PKI, PVH, PGR, QGEN, ROL, SNE, LSI, SYNA, TSM, UBA, WHR, ZBRA, VMW, MELI, APPS, CYRX, SGT, KKR, MOS, REGI, PRLB, ENPH, PFSI, BMCH, GLPI, GRP.U, RARE, VRNS, ZEN, HUBS, NVTA, VIRT, CABO, RUN, Z, MYOK, KNSL, FND, CVNA, AFIN, BAND, ZS, CDAY, AVTR, FSLY, TXG, PTON, CARR, API, AES, AMN, ACGL, AIZ, BLL, BIIB, LUMN, CHKP, TPR, CGNX, FIX, CTB, GLW, DRH, DLB, EMN, EXEL, FMC, GPS, HALO, HELE, HUN, TT, JCI, LSTR, LAD, LYV, MDC, MRVL, MCK, MTH, NXST, ON, PCAR, BKNG, PWR, WRK, POOL, LUV, TPX, TTC, USB, URI, UFPI, UNM, XEL, CROX, HBI, EBS, DFS, ULTA, MAXR, MRTX, LPLA, WDAY, TPH, HASI, IQV, NWS, SFM, FOXF, BURL, OMF, ALLY, QTWO, TWOU, CTLT, BOX, INOV, SEDG, USFD, HOME, EVBG, YUMC, BL, SAFE, MDB, VICI, VRT, STNE, CVET, BYND, AMCR, GO, CHNG, ADPT, DT, CRNC, BILL, VXX,
- Added Positions: HTHT, NTES, BILI, EDU, MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, UPS, AVGO, ZM, PG, NKE, SQ, ORCL, COST, IDXX, ISRG, NFLX, QCOM, REGN, SHW, TMO, MA, PLD, ABT, ATVI, AMD, ALGN, CRL, DAR, HD, LOW, MPWR, WST, CMG, NOW, VEEV, ETSY, PYPL, IR, PDD, ARKK, ARKW, GLD, ABM, ACN, AKAM, ALB, ANSS, BAC, BIG, BSX, CSGP, COO, DXCM, MNST, HOLX, LHCG, LPSN, MKSI, MPW, MRK, PPG, PENN, PLUG, LIN, SPG, SWK, SNX, SNPS, TTWO, TSCO, DIS, LULU, CHTR, GNRC, NOVT, STAG, HZNP, EPAM, ZTS, PCTY, GLOB, CZR, W, BLD, TDOC, INVH, MRNA, CRWD, LVGO, DDOG, DKNG, GDX, ALNY, BBY, BLDR, DECK, DPZ, NEE, FR, FSP, JPM, JACK, MCD, MS, NDAQ, NSC, NOC, PHM, RPM, RGEN, ROP, SBAC, SSD, SBUX, TROW, TGT, VICR, OPI, NXPI, COOP, HTA, APAM, FIVN, BSIG, NVRO, FRPT, PGRE, QRVO, CWH, IRTC, RDFN, DOCU, NET,
- Reduced Positions: TAL, JD, BABA, VIPS, TLT, USL, CRM, AMZN, ADBE, BNO, GOOGL, AMT, UNH, CCI, LMT, PEP, FTNT, SPLK, FB, BA, BMY, KO, XPO, AMP, ADSK, FIS, CTXS, CMCSA, ECL, EA, EFX, WELL, LRCX, OHI, O, SYK, VTR, EBAY, SHOP, COUP, SGOL, ASML, ARE, AON, AMAT, CDNS, CPT, COF, CHE, C, DRE, LLY, ENTG, EQIX, EQR, ESS, FICO, GE, GS, EHC, HON, HUM, INFO, ITW, INTU, JNJ, KLAC, KMB, KR, LEN, MRTN, SPGI, MU, MAA, NDSN, PSA, SIVB, RGR, TDY, TFX, TER, TXN, UNP, RTX, VRSN, WM, TDG, MASI, AWK, MSCI, DG, HPP, IPHI, GWRE, MTSI, ABBV, RNG, WMS, HWM, SE, ILPT, IAU, MMM, AMGN, ELY, CHDN, CTAS, CLX, DHR, DLR, DOV, FAST, BPYU, GILD, PEAK, IMMU, INCY, ICE, KSU, LSCC, MKTX, MDT, MCHP, MOH, NVR, PAYX, DGX, QDEL, ROK, SWKS, STAA, TREX, TYL, VRTX, ANTM, WGO, TMUS, ACM, CLDT, HCA, GMED, QLYS, RH, CONE, TWTR, CHGG, HLT, WING, SITE, MEDP, TTD, CHWY,
- Sold Out: TJX, GPN, MTCH, VNQ, AXP, BMRN, CSCO, FORM, GTY, RMBS, DQ, BWXT, IAC, EWC, ADI, ADP, BAX, BDN, CACI, CAH, CNC, CHH, CUZ, CCK, FISV, GIS, LXP, MNTA, JWN, PZZA, ROST, SEIC, SGEN, STE, WEN, VLO, WPC, WERN, ZBH, MPC, VAC, ZNGA, CDW, IRT, SYNH, MOMO, TEAM, AYX, JBGS, CNNE, COLD, ALK, ADS, ALL, WTRG, AVY, BC, CPB, CSL, CRUS, D, ELS, FFIV, FFIN, FE, FLEX, GRMN, RHP, GNTX, LHX, HUBB, IIVI, INTC, J, K, KSS, MRO, OKE, PSB, PH, ROLL, RDN, STX, SO, SPTN, SF, AAXN, TXRH, THO, CUBE, LDOS, KBR, G, SSNC, APO, PSX, SUN, REXR, LITE, CLDR, SWCH, KNSA, AVLR, PLAN, IWV,
For the details of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+fund+management+co.%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,906,216 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 404,304 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 4,565,250 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.84%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 966,525 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.1%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 1,608,536 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68058.31%
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,229,148 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 60,791 shares as of .New Purchase: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $300.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,723 shares as of .New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 215,380 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $239.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of .New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,242 shares as of .Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 68058.31%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 1,608,536 shares as of .Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 310.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 4,565,250 shares as of .Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 1085.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 349,628 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,460 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 65.32%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,482 shares as of .Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 213.78%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $451.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of .Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.
