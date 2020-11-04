Lion Street Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Amazon.com Inc, Sells PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Lion Street Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lion Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lion Street Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPXL, TQQQ, AAPL, BLV, SHY, VXF, GLD, MSFT, TLT, DVY, HDV, ICLN, TIP, IWC, VUG, ESGU, FLOT, NVO, MTUM, HYG, MSB, FB, IJR, BKLN, TLH, IYR, EFG, PG, DSI, VTV, SPXU, SPXS,

SPXL, TQQQ, AAPL, BLV, SHY, VXF, GLD, MSFT, TLT, DVY, HDV, ICLN, TIP, IWC, VUG, ESGU, FLOT, NVO, MTUM, HYG, MSB, FB, IJR, BKLN, TLH, IYR, EFG, PG, DSI, VTV, SPXU, SPXS, Added Positions: IVV, BIV, AMZN, VOO, VEA, VTI, BNDX, IJH, SPYG, BND, VXUS, BSV, WHF, GPP, IEFA, IEMG, VMBS, VWO, VTWO,

IVV, BIV, AMZN, VOO, VEA, VTI, BNDX, IJH, SPYG, BND, VXUS, BSV, WHF, GPP, IEFA, IEMG, VMBS, VWO, VTWO, Reduced Positions: MDYG,

MDYG, Sold Out: UPRO,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 15,476 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 306.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,116 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.08% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 36,506 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.83% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 8,984 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.47% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 62,198 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.63%

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $51.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 27,287 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,803 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $113.34. The stock is now traded at around $109.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,109 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 306.94%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 15,476 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 204.83%. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 36,506 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 165.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 200.47%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $308.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 192.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 62,198 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $171.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 10,686 shares as of .

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $54.56.