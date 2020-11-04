Savant Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Slack Technologies Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Rockford, IL, based Investment company Savant Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Slack Technologies Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savant Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Savant Capital, LLC owns 387 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMD, DFS, DG, LB, TSM, TEL, TMUS, AN, EMN, ETR, GPS, HAL,

QUAL, IEMG, EMB, MTUM, SCHV, BSV, BND, VTI, VBR, EFV, BNDX, SCHP, SPDW, DLS, SPY, IBM, SO, GIS, HSY, SCHA, CME, SUSB, T, EFA, IWM, GLD, IWF, FB, PRU, AMGN, TMO, UNP, WHR, VXF, VSS, LLY, RF, NEM, NVDA, PM, MINT, PNC, QCOM, PGR, MOS, CRM, FNDX, SCHX, SYK, FTI, UPS, WBA, WAT, WEC, WFC, ZTS, CTVA, FITB, EBAY, ETN, DTE, D, DVN, DVA, DHR, COST, FCX, C, CAT, BIIB, BBY, BKR, ADSK, ADM, NLY, AMP, KR, MDLZ, MET, MCK, MA, MCS, MRO, LNC, BABA, LEN, MS, IWD, IWN, ESGE, RSP, IP, ITW, HBAN, GD, Reduced Positions: DGRW, EMLP, WORK, PDBC, VEA, EES, ISTB, VIOO, SCHF, IVV, VLUE, FNDA, SPTM, AMLP, AAPL, IYY, ITOT, GWX, TOTL, VNQ, VWOB, DIS, ESTC, MUB, IVE, BOND, SCHE, SCHB, GXC, SPYV, SLYG, WWD, ALL, AEP, AON, BDX, BA, CVX, CSCO, CL, DUK, EXC, XOM, FR, GSLC, INTU, QQQ, IJR, IEFA, EFAV, ESGD, IVW, IAGG, IJS, SCZ, JPST, JPM, MRK, SPGI, SCHZ, AOS, LUV, RWO, SPSM, SLYV, SPAB, TXN, VBK, VUG, VOO, VIG, VYM, MGV, V, MMM, ADBE, AFL, LNT, GOOG, MO, AIG, AMT, ABC, ADP, BRK.B, BAC, BKNG, BMY, CNI, COF, CNC, CHTR, CB, CLX, ED, DHI, DE, DOW, EMR, EQIX, ES, FISV, F, GE, GILD, GS, HIG, HEI, HON, HPQ, ICE, DBC, EEM, IJH, TIP, FXI, IJK, J, KMB, LHX, LDOS, LMT, LOW, M, MDT, MU, NSC, NVS, NRG, PDCO, PSX, PLD, RTX, SCHG, SHW, SPEM, RWX, MDY, SDY, TFI, RWR, SPYG, SPIP, SYY, TSLA, TRV, USB, VFC, VWO, VEU, VTEB, VGSH, WMT, GLDM, ZBH,

ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 2,510,750 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHC) - 2,421,242 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLS) - 1,302,674 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 473,580 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 590,060 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,643 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 917.47%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 198,458 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 348,443 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 187.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 87,203 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,840 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 140,868 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 115.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 63,091 shares as of .

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $33.4 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.46.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.