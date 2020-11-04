Oakmont Partners LLC Buys Charter Communications Inc, Starbucks Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Oakmont Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Starbucks Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Ulta Beauty Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Oakmont Partners LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ULTA, PLD, DHR, RSG, MMM, SPLG, NVDA, UBER, CNQ, IPV, MVF, PSA, ZM, MAS, DOW, ETN, AIO, BND, ILMN, TJX, TWLO, GPC, MAV, FNV, FTEC, EXAS, DD,

ULTA, PLD, DHR, RSG, MMM, SPLG, NVDA, UBER, CNQ, IPV, MVF, PSA, ZM, MAS, DOW, ETN, AIO, BND, ILMN, TJX, TWLO, GPC, MAV, FNV, FTEC, EXAS, DD, Added Positions: CHTR, SBUX, LUV, SHM, VZ, JPST, CCI, PFE, GOOGL, NEE, EW, OEF, ABT, XLV, ZTS, DIS, AMZN, SPGI, SHW, FB, RYT, TWTR, USMV, GLD, SHOP, QUAL, IVV, MSFT, EFAV, ISRG, BFZ, MCD, KTF, BRK.B, USB, GOOG, BAX, COST, UPS, QCOM, PG, TXN, AAXN, TFI, PEP, PYPL, MA, LMT, KMB, COF, IEI, FLOT, KO, ITOT, QQQ, GPM, WMT, VGK, IGD, ALC, AMT, CRM, PM, NVS, JOF, IXN, GDV, DG,

CHTR, SBUX, LUV, SHM, VZ, JPST, CCI, PFE, GOOGL, NEE, EW, OEF, ABT, XLV, ZTS, DIS, AMZN, SPGI, SHW, FB, RYT, TWTR, USMV, GLD, SHOP, QUAL, IVV, MSFT, EFAV, ISRG, BFZ, MCD, KTF, BRK.B, USB, GOOG, BAX, COST, UPS, QCOM, PG, TXN, AAXN, TFI, PEP, PYPL, MA, LMT, KMB, COF, IEI, FLOT, KO, ITOT, QQQ, GPM, WMT, VGK, IGD, ALC, AMT, CRM, PM, NVS, JOF, IXN, GDV, DG, Reduced Positions: UNH, ABBV, VRTX, LULU, MRK, IBM, SHV, RWO, CVX, VLO, AMGN, KHC, JPM, EIM, SHYG, IWF, T, AVGO, SHY, AAPL, MDY, MUC, MPW, NEA, HD, TTWO, MYI, BKLN, IWM, ICF, TSLA, ADBE, TIP, VYM, INTC, INTU, EEM, LQD, PFF, RTX, SJNK, TMO, VTI, VCSH, SUB, EFA, IGIB, HYD, VUG, VOO, WSO, BA, MUB, IGSB, IWO, JNJ, MSCI, NAD, VEU, MHN, MFL, HON, ITW, VKI, MTUM, HYG, AGG, SPSB, SPSM, SPIB, SPTS, TGT, VB, VTV, VGSH, ALGN, NIE, AZO, BKT, MUE, MCA, CSCO, XOM, VGM, EEMV, IWR, IWD, IEFA, IWN, IWP, SCZ, LOW, NKE, NAN, PSX, MINT, XLK, SO, SPYG, AOD, BDJ, BOE, BKK, CMCSA, CEV, ENX, GS, HTY, IIM, IQI, IYC, ACWX, JCI, KKR, CXH, GF, NHA, PVBC, NOW, TOTL, BSV, VNQ, VPL, DES,

UNH, ABBV, VRTX, LULU, MRK, IBM, SHV, RWO, CVX, VLO, AMGN, KHC, JPM, EIM, SHYG, IWF, T, AVGO, SHY, AAPL, MDY, MUC, MPW, NEA, HD, TTWO, MYI, BKLN, IWM, ICF, TSLA, ADBE, TIP, VYM, INTC, INTU, EEM, LQD, PFF, RTX, SJNK, TMO, VTI, VCSH, SUB, EFA, IGIB, HYD, VUG, VOO, WSO, BA, MUB, IGSB, IWO, JNJ, MSCI, NAD, VEU, MHN, MFL, HON, ITW, VKI, MTUM, HYG, AGG, SPSB, SPSM, SPIB, SPTS, TGT, VB, VTV, VGSH, ALGN, NIE, AZO, BKT, MUE, MCA, CSCO, XOM, VGM, EEMV, IWR, IWD, IEFA, IWN, IWP, SCZ, LOW, NKE, NAN, PSX, MINT, XLK, SO, SPYG, AOD, BDJ, BOE, BKK, CMCSA, CEV, ENX, GS, HTY, IIM, IQI, IYC, ACWX, JCI, KKR, CXH, GF, NHA, PVBC, NOW, TOTL, BSV, VNQ, VPL, DES, Sold Out: ICE, ELR, DOV, JKHY, MQT, WYNN, CMI, MO, D, MELI, LITE, ADP, EL, DUK, VCV, BNY, EOS, ASG, DIA,

For the details of Oakmont Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmont+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 129,002 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,747 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,025 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,360 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 51,440 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,880 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,245 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,951 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,172 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2283.57%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $591.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 16,828 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 281.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 75,834 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1566.15%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 135,808 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 284.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 104,695 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 73.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,711 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 164.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 104,795 shares as of .

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND II, INC.. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Oakmont Partners LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39.