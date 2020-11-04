KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, McDonald's Corp

Investment company KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XHB, MUB, VOO, VXUS, VTI, NOBL, ABT, VUG, EFV, NVDA, MA, HYG, IWM, LQD, SMDV,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 91,466 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 105,542 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 46,731 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.80% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 58,404 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 82,965 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.24%

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,398 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,908 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $308.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,529 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $171.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,407 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 82,965 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 82,390 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 28,698 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 39,379 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,933 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 43,651 shares as of .

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73.