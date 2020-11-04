5 Stocks Growing Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have grown their book value per share over the past decade through Nov. 4.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The book value per share of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) has grown 36.30% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.13 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.12.

The transporter of natural gas has a market cap of $781 million and an enterprise value of $1.05 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 57.42% margin of safety at $5.14. The share price has been as high as $7.7 and as low as $3.72 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 33.25% below its 52-week high and 38.17% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 14.94.

With 1.31% of outstanding shares, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

EPlus

EPlus Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLUS) book value per share has grown 12.30% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.85 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.64.

The holding company has a market cap of $931 million and an enterprise value of $898 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 50.30% margin of safety at $68.74. The share price has been as high as $99.63 and as low as $42.53 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 31% below its 52-week high and 61.73% above its 52-week low.

With 0.88% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

Chase

Chase Corp.'s (CCF) book value per share has grown 13.90% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 3.23 and the price-tangible book ratio is 5.68.

The U.S. industrial products provider has a market cap of $940.39 million and an enterprise value of $863 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 5.71% margin of safety at $99.59. The share price has been as high as $127 and as low as $52 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 21.89% below its 52-week high and 91.52% above its 52-week low.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce with 1.86% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Encore Wire

The book value per share of Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has grown 8.40% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price to tangible book ratio are both 1.19.

The company, which manufactures electrical building wire and cable, has a market cap of $973 million and an enterprise value of $756 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 44.94% margin of safety at $47.18. The share price has been as high as $60.76 and as low as $38 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 22.35% below its 52-week high and 24.13% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 15.96.

With 3.83% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 0.64% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.15%.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GIII) book value per share has grown 16.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 0.55% and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.35%.

The textile company has a market cap of $677 million and an enterprise value of $1.07 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 19.40% margin of safety at $14.01. The share price has been as high as $34.42 and as low as $2.96 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 59.30% below its 52-week high and 373.31% above its 52-week low.

Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.49% and Grantham with 0.12%.

