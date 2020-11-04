The Vanguard Health Care Fund Trims Medtronic, Chugai Pharmaceutical Positions

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Medtronic

The fund reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 42.53%. The trade had an impact of -0.89% on the portfolio.

The medical device company has a market cap of $138 billion and an enterprise value of $154 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.69% and return on assets of 4.8% are outperforming 66% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.45 is below the industry median of 1.85.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.49% and Dodge & Cox with 0.43%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical

The Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TSE:4519) position was trimmed by 35.5%, impacting the portfolio by -0.83%.

Sysmex

The fund closed the Sysmex Corp. (TSE:6869) position, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

McKesson

The fund reduced its position in McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 38.44%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.22%.

The company, which operates in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products, has a market cap of $26.69 billion and an enterprise value of $32.72 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 14.82% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 1.53% is underperforming 55% of companies in the medical distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03% and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75%.

Zimmer

Vanguard exited its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). The portfolio was impacted by -0.22%.

The company, which manufactures orthopedic reconstructive implants, has a market cap of $28.24 billion and an enterprise value of $35.74 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. While the return on equity of 0.31% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 0.15% is outperforming 55% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is far below the industry median of 1.85.

The largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.74% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.3% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.02%.

AstraZeneca

The fund trimmed its AstraZeneca PLC (LSE:AZN) holding by 2.65%, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.

Bristol-Myers

The fund reduced its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) holding by 3.33%, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.

The drug developer has a market cap of $138 billion and an enterprise value of $163.81 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.53% and return on assets of -0.56% are underperforming 58% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.46 is below the industry median of 0.86.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.93% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 1.27% and PRIMECAP Management with 0.92%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

The investment fund reduced its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) position by 5.31%. The trade had an impact of -0.15% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion and an enterprise value of $13.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. While the return on equity of -56.02% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -31.79% is outperforming 54% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 6.11 is below the industry median of 8.68.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard with 7% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 4.06% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.96%.

Abbott Laboratories

Vanguard reduced its Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) position by 4.83%. The trade had an impact of -0.14% on the portfolio.

The medical device manufacturer has a market cap of $193 billion and an enterprise value of $208 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.88% and return on assets of 4.97% are outperforming 69% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 1.85.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 0.38%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: