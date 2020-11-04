  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in November

November 04, 2020 | About: CLBS -0.31%

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced its participation in three upcoming virtual investor conferences during November 2020.

November 11-16, 2020
LSX Virtual Inv€$tival Showcase

November 17-19, 2020
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2020
A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout each conference. To inquire about arranging a virtual meeting with management, please contact John Menditto at [email protected].

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: [email protected]

Media:
W2O Group
Christiana Pascale
Phone: +1-212-257-6722
Email: [email protected]

