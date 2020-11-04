  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ACI Worldwide to Spotlight New Strategy at Virtual Analyst Day on November 10

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:ACIW +3.6%


[url="]ACI+Worldwide[/url] (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time [url="]digital+payment+software+and+solutions[/url], will host its analyst day on Tuesday, November 10 at 9:00am EST.



In the two-hour virtual event, senior management, including recently appointed president and CEO Odilon Almeida and other new leaders, will spotlight the new ACI strategy as well as provide key updates and market opportunities. Additionally, customers and partners will participate in a panel focused on the global acceleration of real-time payments.



A live audio webcast and content presented at the event may be accessed via [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.aciworldwide.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Faci-analyst-day-2020-virtual[/url]. To register, please click [url="]here[/url] or visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevents.aciworldwide.com%2Fanalystday_2020[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above.



About ACI Worldwide


ACI Worldwide powers [url="]digital+payments[/url] for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our [url="]bill+presentment+and+payment[/url] services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s [url="]private+cloud[/url], we provide [url="]real-time+payment[/url] capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete [url="]omni-channel+payments[/url] experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit [url="]www.aciworldwide.com[/url]. You can also find us on Twitter [url="]%40ACI_Worldwide[/url].



© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020


ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005007/en/


