PolyPid to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 04, 2020 | About: PYPD +0%

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will present at two investor conferences in November. Details on the presentations can be found below. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the AGP Virtual Healthcare Symposium 2020 on Thursday, November 19.

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time:1:30 PM Eastern Time

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time:8:00 AM Eastern Time
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/pypd/2115344

About PolyPid
PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of SSIs in different type of surgeries, including abdominal and open-heart surgery. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

For additional company information, visit www.polypid.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses statements relating to our objectives, plans, and strategies, the expected timing of trials, the research, development, and use of our platform technologies, technologies, products and product candidates, and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), filed with the SEC on June 29, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Company contact:
PolyPid, Ltd. 
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-74-719-5700 
[email protected]
Investor contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
[email protected]

