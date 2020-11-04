Nesco Holdings, Inc. Sets Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

FORT WAYNE, IN., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail end-markets, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call will be held the following day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

Domestic Live: 1-800-681-8614

International Live: 1-303-223-4368

Conference ID: 21970537



To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 24, 2020:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 21970537



A webcast of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Nesco's website at investors.nescospecialty.com.

ABOUT NESCO

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit www.nescospecialty.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer

800.252.0043

[email protected]

