OUTFRONT Announces 2020 OUTFRAME Art Competition Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:OUT) is proud to announce Daniel Moran, Dinesh Boaz, Valentina Elegante and Danny Potts with Future First Studio, as the winners of the 2020 OUTFRAME competition. OUTFRAME was created to celebrate the artists of adland and showcase their non-commercial art while building excitement for designing for out of home. Professional artists, freelancers, and other passionate individuals across the country participated in this year's competition and submitted a creation based on their interpretation of the theme 'out of love.'

The winning submission "Selfless Love," includes an aerial shot of Madison Square Park, in the heart of New York City, with the words "out of love" superimposed. In the artists' own words, "Selfless love is an action - a choice to put someone or something before your own needs. Our work shows just that - individuals coming together and protesting, for what they believe in."

The "Selfless Love" artwork will be displayed on digital billboards across the country beginning today. In addition, because we believe in the power of our medium and the power of good, OUTFRONT will donate a month of media support for a charity of the Future First Studio's choosing.

"I love the use of their environment to capture the overall theme and execution," said Peter Tunney, OUTFRAME's lead judge on the winning artwork. "The image is well made and relates to the statement. The fluidity of life is directly represented by not only the swirling colors on the side but also the people intermixing and mingling on/in the word 'LOVE'."

The winning creative team added, "Despite the circumstances and challenges of our time, people continue to put themselves at risk out of love and desire for a better tomorrow."

OUTFRAME's 2020 Winners are:

First Place: "Selfless Love" by Future First Studio

Second Place: "We Have A Dream" by Ryan Christenson , ARCY

, ARCY Third Place: "I Hope So" by Daniel Waldon , Chicago Color Company

OUTFRAME's dynamic group of judges this year included:

Peter Tunney , Artist, The Peter Tunney Studio

, Artist, The Peter Tunney Studio Ryan Artell , Art Director, 160over90

, Art Director, 160over90 Ray Smiling , Creative Director, Johannes Leonardo

, Creative Director, Anne Di Lillo , Design Director, Selman

, Design Director, Selman Matthew Ryan Herget "Mr Herget," Street Artist

Chris "Daze" Ellis, Street Artist

Wilfredo "Bio" Feliciano, Street Artist

Tim Wasicki , East Region Creative Director, OUTFRONT Media

'Visit wegetyou.com/OUTFRAME or @OUTFRAME2020 to see the winners' artwork and full artist statements.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:

Investors: Media: Gregory Lundberg Courtney Richards Senior Vice President, Investor Relations PR & Events Specialist (212) 297-6441 (646) 876-9404 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-announces-2020-outframe-art-competition-winners-301166405.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.