SPX FLOW to Present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:FLOW -2%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, announced today that Marc Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jaime Easley, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX FLOW's website (investor.spxflow.com). A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value process solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of sanitary and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2019 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact:
Scott Gaffner
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights
704-752-4485
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher
Chief Communications Officer
704-540-2160

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-to-present-at-bairds-2020-global-industrial-virtual-conference-301166103.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.


