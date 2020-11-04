AcuityAds Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Video Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020.

The Company will host a live video Zoom webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The Zoom webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Pollack, Chief Financial Officer with a question and answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit https://www.acuityads.com/q3.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Canada – (+1) 647 558 0588

US – (+1) 646 558 0588

Webinar ID: 942 3335 0084

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at https://www.acuityads.com/q3.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

